Mehbooba Accuses Omar Abdullah of Silence on Public Issues Despite Majority in Assembly and Parliament, Says NC Compromised with New Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 7: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said her father and party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed consistently placed the dignity of Kashmiris above political power, even when opportunities to rule were within reach.

Speaking on his death anniversary in Bijbehara, she recalled his political legacy and said, “Here, people often choose power, but my father always chose his people over power,”. Mehbooba said Mufti Sayeed had made possible the identification of land for AIIMS at Awantipora, countering National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s criticism that the institute was set up in the wrong place. “During his visit, Omar Abdullah said that AIIMS was set up in the wrong place at Awantipora, but it was Mufti Sahib who actually made it possible in the first place,” she said.

She added, “When I approached courts seeking their transfer to jails in Kashmir and the release of those detained without justification, I was mocked. If I do not speak for these poor people, who will?”.

Mehbooba launched an attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of remaining silent on issues affecting ordinary people, particularly land acquisition and orchardists. “He has an absolute majority and representation in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, yet he remains silent on issues that hurt the poor. Instead of addressing public concerns, he is focused on attacking the PDP,” she said. She said the chief minister did not understand the economic and emotional value of land and orchards for poor families.

Raising concern over railway lines being taken through orchards in several districts of south Kashmir, she asked the Government of India to provide jobs to four people in every household before acquiring land. “If you can provide jobs to four people in every household, then you may take the railway line from here,” she said.

Mehbooba accused Omar Abdullah of focusing on criticising the PDP despite the party being out of power. “People have given everything to the NC, but what has the NC or Omar’s government done in return so far?” she asked. “Omar is constantly at the doors of the central government just to secure a few transfers,” she said. She added that while her father never compromised with New Delhi, “It has only been the NC that has made such compromises.”

Referring to recent incidents, she said the suicide bombing carried out by Dr. Umar Nabi and the self-immolation of a man in Qazigund reflected the alienation felt by Kashmiris. “Our people feel depressed and disconnected. That frustration is driving some to extreme choices,” she said.

Mehbooba said she was committed to fulfilling Mufti Sayeed’s vision and reiterated that dialogue was the only option for a solution to the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

“I am here and alive only to fulfill Mufti’s dream. There is no option except dialogue for a solution to the Jammu and Kashmir issue. To strengthen the party, more and more people should join as members,” she said, pausing several times during her address as she recounted his political journey to party workers and supporters.

She demanded that the Army be sent back to the barracks and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act scrapped, “Army should be sent back to the barracks, and AFSPA should be scrapped,” she said.