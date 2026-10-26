Mehbooba Invokes Accession Promises, Alleges Erosion of Rights in J&K

Srinagar, October 26: Invoking the promises made at the time of Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused the BJP-led Centre of silencing dissent, weakening constitutional safeguards and mistaking public silence for acceptance, while urging Indians to uphold the values on which the relationship was founded.

Addressing a press conference at the PDP headquarters in Srinagar, Mufti said Kashmir remained one of the world's most militarised regions and linked the present situation to decades of political mistrust that emerged after the plebiscite movement led by former J&K Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah.

She added that while Kashmir continues to be discussed internationally and remains a political issue in national elections, people within Jammu and Kashmir are not allowed to raise the subject freely.

"Turkey and Pakistan raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations and Kashmir becomes an election issue in different parts of India, but the people of Kashmir are not allowed to talk about it. Kashmiris remain where they stood in 1947," she said.

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Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, the former chief minister alleged that the party was undermining the constitutional framework that once governed Jammu and Kashmir and attempting to project what she termed "enforced peace" as a political achievement.

"We are not allowed to protest on the streets. BJP interprets silence as acceptance, but silence should not be mistaken for consent," Mufti said, adding that people were closely watching political developments and the manner in which they were being treated.

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Referring to Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India, Mufti said the Instrument of Accession was not merely a legal document but represented commitments made to the people of the region.

"If the government wants to allow the Kashmir issue to linger for another 80 years and bring even more troops, people must remember that the Instrument of Accession was also a document of promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

Stating that October 26 2 held significance because it marked Jammu and Kashmir's association with a constitutional and political arrangement, Mufti said the relationship had been established under specific circumstances and conditions that should not be forgotten.

She alleged that developments since August 2019 had deepened political alienation in the region and claimed that people increasingly felt marginalised despite Jammu and Kashmir's continued strategic importance.

"What happened to us in 2019 has had far-reaching consequences, and the situation has continued to deteriorate," she said.

PDP chief also referred to alleged incidents of detentions, arrests and use of force, claiming that thousands of people had been detained during security operations and that many political prisoners continued to remain in jails despite securing court relief.

She expressed concern over the health of several detained separatist leaders and questioned why individuals continued to face legal hurdles even after obtaining bail from courts.

"When courts grant bail, why should the process be obstructed? How long will people continue to remain imprisoned?" she asked.

Mufti further alleged that investigative and enforcement agencies were increasingly being used against political opponents and critics. Referring to recent incidents involving Kashmiris outside the Union Territory, she said such developments had contributed to a sense of insecurity among people.

Calling for a political outreach, Mufti urged the Centre to adopt a humane approach towards resolving the Kashmir issue.

"You may have control over the land, but you must make an effort to resolve this issue humanely," she said.

Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's approach towards Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti said he had recognised that Kashmir was ultimately a human issue requiring a political and humane response.

In an appeal directed at the people of India, Mufti said Jammu and Kashmir had joined an India that embodied the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and B R Ambedkar and promised equal rights to all citizens.

"Those rights are now being eroded. I appeal to the people of this country to remember those founding principles and protect the rights that were promised to us," she said.