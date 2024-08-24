sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:42 IST, August 24th 2024

'PDP Won't Contest Polls, Extend Full Support To NC-Congress Alliance In J-K If...': Mehbooba Mufti

PDP will extend complete support to the Congress-NC alliance and leave all seats in J-K Assembly polls to the coalition if it is ready to accept her agenda.

Congress-National Conference alliance without Mehbooba Mufti party PDP
Farooq Abdullah (Left), Rahul Gandhi (Centre) and Mehbooba Mufti | Image: ANI/PTI
18:42 IST, August 24th 2024