Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Meaningful Democratic Engagement as PDP Announces August 5 Protests

Srinagar: On its 27th foundation day, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) renewed its demand for the restoration of constitutional guarantees in Jammu and Kashmir and announced peaceful district-level protests on August 5, coinciding with the eighth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the re-organisation of the state.

The decision was taken at the PDP Working Committee meeting held at party headquarters in Srinagar, where senior leaders unanimously adopted a resolution.

The resolution stated that the PDP would hold peaceful protests across districts to underline its commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional status and protecting democratic and federal principles through constitutional means.

Party president Mehbooba Mufti told reporters in Srinagar that the resolution reaffirmed the vision of founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, whose politics of dialogue, reconciliation, and inclusive development continue to guide the party.

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“At a time when Jammu and Kashmir is going through the most difficult phase in its recent history, the PDP reiterates its commitment to the principle of peace with dignity. This principle is the only sustainable path to lasting peace, advocating dialogue, reconciliation, trust building and meaningful democratic participation among all parties,” she said.

The resolution demanded the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A, immediate release of political prisoners, an end to the misuse of preventive detention laws, and protection of civil liberties and democratic rights.

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It also called for Jammu and Kashmir to be developed as a gateway linking South and Central Asia, with the reopening of historic roads, cross-LoC routes, and traditional trade and travel links.

PDP pledged commitment to the dignified return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and displaced communities.