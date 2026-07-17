Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Bhaderwah Killing, Warns Cow Smuggling Allegations Must Not Justify Violence Against Muslims

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday demanded swift action from the Jammu and Kashmir administration to establish facts and ensure accountability in the killing of 30‑year‑old civilian Arif Hussain in Bhaderwah.

“The administration must act swiftly to establish the facts and ensure accountability," Mufti said on X handle.

“Reports emerging from Doda about the killing of a civilian, Arif Hussain, who was allegedly stabbed and then shot dead by security forces, followed by an internet shutdown across the district, are deeply disturbing," the former chief minister said.

Meanwhile, police said Hussain was intercepted by a Special Operations Group (SOG) team after reports of suspicious activity. Officials claimed he attacked officers and tried to snatch a service rifle, leading to a scuffle in which a shot was fired.

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Hussain later died in hospital, while three policemen were injured. Authorities ruled out any terror angle, suggesting the clash may have been linked to cattle smuggling.

“This is not just about Arif’s death; it is about the fear that grips our community. If accountability is denied, tomorrow it could be any one of us,” said a local elder during the protest.

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To contain tensions, the administration suspended mobile internet services and deployed additional forces across Bhaderwah. A religious preacher was also detained for questioning, though officials have not disclosed the reason.

The incident has left the region tense, with political leaders pressing for transparency and locals insisting their voices be heard.