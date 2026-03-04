Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Silence on US-Israel Attack, Recalls Iran’s Support During Nuclear Sanctions

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti lashed out at New Delhi’s muted response to the US-Israel offensive against Iran, calling it “incomprehensible” for a democracy that once relied on Tehran’s unwavering support during nuclear sanctions.

Mufti reminded reporters that Iran had stood by India when most Muslim nations sided with Pakistan on Kashmir.

“When sanctions were imposed, Iran alone supplied us oil, without demanding upfront payment. Yet today, our leadership has neither condemned the assault nor offered condolences to the Iranian people,” she said.

The former chief minister staged a symbolic protest by burning effigies of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Advertisement

“Our hearts are heavy, but since we cannot demonstrate outside, we chose this act to show solidarity. The people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the valley, salute Iran’s courage and sacrifices,” she told reporters at her party headquarters in Srinagar.

She accused Gulf and Middle Eastern states of complicity, saying they had “become mute spectators, even providing bases to the Americans.” Pakistan too, she alleged, had aligned against Iran through its recent Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia, signed in Riyadh on September 17, 2025.

Advertisement

“There is no world order anymore. War criminals like Trump and Netanyahu can attack sovereign nations, and nobody speaks up. Muslim countries have turned into lapdogs of the US and Israel, leaving Iran to fight alone,” Mufti said.

PDP chief also demanded the release of those detained in valley protests following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. She urged authorities to withdraw the FIR against Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.