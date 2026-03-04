Mufti Slams FIRs Against Mehdi, Mattu as 'Egregiously Unwarranted'

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday lashed out at the Jammu and Kashmir Police for filing cases against National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, calling the move “egregiously unwarranted” and demanding that the FIRs be withdrawn without delay.

“FIR against Aga Ruhullah and Junaid Azim Matoo is egregiously unwarranted and unjust. It must be withdrawn immediately,” Mufti wrote on X.

She further added, “Just because the GOI & NC government in Jammu & Kashmir have chosen to remain silent on the blatant aggression by US and Israel against Iran and the martyrdom of its Supreme Leader doesn’t mean that those who speak out are offenders to be booked under the law.”

The police had registered two separate FIRs late Tuesday at the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar under IPC sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1) (b. The cases, numbered 02/2026 and 03/2026, accuse Mehdi and Mattu of circulating “false, fabricated and misleading content” on social media. Officials said the posts could have triggered unrest and confusion among the public.

The controversy began after both leaders claimed on X that their security had been reduced or withdrawn. Police termed these statements misleading and said they posed a threat to public order.

Reacting to the development, Mehdi dismissed the issue, saying he was not concerned about security arrangements and would continue to raise his voice against injustice. He wrote that attempts to silence him; whether through reduced security or suspension of his social media accounts; would not succeed.

Mattu, meanwhile, alleged that his security was withdrawn because of his outspoken views on Iran-related developments and international events. He described the move as an attempt to muzzle dissent and accused the government of maintaining silence on global conflicts.