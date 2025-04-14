Mehul Choksi Arrested In Belgium On India's Extradition Request | LIVE UPDATES

Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi was arrested in Belgium on April 13, 2025, based on non-bailable warrants issued in 2018 and 2021. Indian authorities had tracked his location and requested extradition. Choksi, accused in the ₹14,000-crore PNB fraud case along with Nirav Modi, was allegedly planning to travel to Switzerland for cancer treatment before his arrest.
The CBI and ED had booked him in 2018. The Ministry of External Affairs has not yet commented, but the extradition process is expected to move quickly.
Mehul Choksi Arrest Live Update: Former ED Deputy Legal Advisor, Ashish Chandra Singh says, "Mehul Choksi purchased citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda... He has now been arrested in Belgium. The CBI has filed two chargesheets against him, and ED has filed three prosecution complaints under section 44-45. Special Court Mumbai has also issued a non-bailable warrant, on the basis of which Belgium Police have arrested him... Proceedings to confiscate his property have also been initiated... Now that he has been arrested, the ED and CBI will have to send an immediate request for extradition. India already has an extradition treaty with Belgium in existence."
Mehul Choksi Live Updates: Visuals from fugitive bizman's residence at Gokul Apartments in Malabar Hill, which was attached by the ED.
Belgium Confirms India's Extradition Request for Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi
Mehul Choksi has Challenged His Extradition to India: Antiguan PM on Republic TV
'We Have Revoked His Citizenship': Antiguan PM on Mehul Choksi
Mehul Choksi’s lawyer has responded to his arrest, saying the businessman is “extremely unwell” and has always been willing to cooperate.
“He is not a fugitive, and nothing has been proven yet. He’s unable to return to India due to medical reasons, but is ready to join the investigation via video call,” the lawyer said, calling the case politically motivated and describing the media coverage as a “circus."
Former J&K DGP SP Vaid commented on the arrest of Mehul Choksi, saying the fugitive businessman is likely to be extradited to India soon. “Just like Rana was brought back, he too will be. The legal battle will continue, but Indian agencies are working hard,” he said. Vaid also noted that Choksi is suffering from cancer and questioned, “Why run in this condition?”
Mehul Choksi’s Lawyer Vijay Aggarwal to address media at 11 am with regards to his arrest.
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi was taken into custody by Belgian authorities on Saturday following India’s extradition request. Sources confirm he remains in custody, and his bail is expected to take time.
Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, wanted in the ₹14,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, has been arrested by Belgian authorities.
Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is wanted in India for his alleged role in the massive ₹13,500-crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud, one of the country’s biggest financial scams. He, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of illegally obtaining Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) from PNB’s Brady House branch in Mumbai to secure foreign credit without proper documentation.
