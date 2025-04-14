sb.scorecardresearch
  • Mehul Choksi Arrested In Belgium On India's Extradition Request | LIVE UPDATES
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 14th 2025, 19:57 IST

Mehul Choksi Arrested In Belgium On India's Extradition Request | LIVE UPDATES

Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi was arrested in Belgium on April 13, 2025, based on non-bailable warrants issued in 2018 and 2021. Indian authorities had tracked his location and requested extradition.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Mehul Choksi, fugitive diamond merchant, arrested in Belgium
Mehul Choksi, fugitive diamond merchant, arrested in Belgium | Image: Republic

Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi was arrested in Belgium on April 13, 2025, based on non-bailable warrants issued in 2018 and 2021. Indian authorities had tracked his location and requested extradition. Choksi, accused in the ₹14,000-crore PNB fraud case along with Nirav Modi, was allegedly planning to travel to Switzerland for cancer treatment before his arrest. 

Live Blog

The CBI and ED had booked him in 2018. The Ministry of External Affairs has not yet commented, but the extradition process is expected to move quickly.
 

April 14th 2025, 19:57 IST

Mehul Choksi's extradition won't be easy for India...

April 14th 2025, 19:54 IST

Fugitive Mehul Choksi is currently suffering from Cancer...

April 14th 2025, 19:51 IST

Fugitive Mehul Choksi to appeal against extradition...

April 14th 2025, 19:14 IST

Mehul Choksi Live Updates: Indian team to travel to Belgium...

April 14th 2025, 19:13 IST

Mehul Choksi, wanted in connection with the massive ₹14,000 crore fraud case...

April 14th 2025, 18:47 IST

Mehul Choksi Live Update: Fugitive Arrested On April 12', Says Belgian Ministry...

April 14th 2025, 18:42 IST

Mehul Choksi Live Updates: Visuals from fugitive bizman's residence at Gokul Apartments in Malabar Hill

April 14th 2025, 18:04 IST

Belgium Confirms India's Extradition Request for Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi

April 14th 2025, 16:06 IST

If He is in Belgium Then it is for Belgium Authorities to Look Into: Antiguan PM on Mehul Choksi

April 14th 2025, 16:06 IST

Mehul Choksi has Challenged His Extradition to India: Antiguan PM on Republic TV

April 14th 2025, 16:06 IST

'We Have Revoked His Citizenship': Antiguan PM on Mehul Choksi

April 14th 2025, 13:01 IST

Mehul Choksi's Lawyer Cites Cancer Treatment, Health Issues as Reason for Not Coming to India

April 14th 2025, 13:01 IST

Mehul Choksi is Not a 'Fugitive, Says his Lawyer

April 14th 2025, 11:20 IST

Mehul Choksi Likely to Be Extradited to India Soon, Says SP Vaid

Former J&K DGP SP Vaid commented on the arrest of Mehul Choksi, saying the fugitive businessman is likely to be extradited to India soon. “Just like Rana was brought back, he too will be. The legal battle will continue, but Indian agencies are working hard,” he said. Vaid also noted that Choksi is suffering from cancer and questioned, “Why run in this condition?”

April 14th 2025, 11:20 IST

Mehul Choksi’s Lawyer Vijay Aggarwal to Address Media at 11 AM Today

Mehul Choksi’s Lawyer Vijay Aggarwal to address media at 11 am with regards to his arrest.

April 14th 2025, 10:18 IST

Mehul Choksi to Be Finally Extradited to India?

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi was taken into custody by Belgian authorities on Saturday following India’s extradition request. Sources confirm he remains in custody, and his bail is expected to take time.

April 14th 2025, 09:07 IST

Mehul Choksi, Fugitive Businessman, Arrested in Belgium on India's Extradition Request

Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, wanted in the ₹14,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, has been arrested by Belgian authorities.

April 14th 2025, 09:07 IST

Mehul Choksi Wanted in ₹13,500-Crore Bank Loan Fraud Case

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is wanted in India for his alleged role in the massive ₹13,500-crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud, one of the country’s biggest financial scams. He, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of illegally obtaining Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) from PNB’s Brady House branch in Mumbai to secure foreign credit without proper documentation. 

Published April 14th 2025, 08:44 IST