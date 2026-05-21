‘MeloDi’ Returns: PM Modi Gifts Assam’s Golden Silk, Manipur’s Shirui Lily Stole to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

New Delhi: As PM Modi concluded the final leg of his five-nation diplomatic tour, he presented Meloni with a Muga silk stole from Assam and a Shirui Lily-inspired silk stole from Manipur, blending India’s traditional craftsmanship with cultural symbolism and diplomacy, a day after the viral “Melody Toffee" moment took over social media.

PM Modi Gifts Assam’s ‘Golden Silk’

One of the gifts presented to Meloni was a Muga Silk stole, often referred to as Assam’s “Golden Silk.”

Native to the Brahmaputra Valley in Northeast India, Muga silk is known for its natural golden shine, durability and luxurious texture. Unlike many textiles, the silk is produced without artificial dyes and is considered one of the world’s strongest natural fibres.

The gift symbolised India’s rich handloom heritage and sustainable traditions, and its elegance and longevity are also seen as a natural connection to Italy’s globally celebrated luxury textile culture and timeless design traditions.

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Shirui Lily Stole Carries Cultural Symbolism

PM Modi also gifted a Shirui Lily silk stole inspired by the rare flower found only on the Shirui Kashong Peak in Manipur.

The Shirui Lily, known for its pale pink-white petals, holds deep cultural importance for the Tangkhul Naga community and symbolises purity, identity and indigenous heritage.

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Interestingly, the lily also carries strong symbolic meaning in Italy, where it has long represented purity, grace and artistic beauty, especially in Renaissance art. Officials described the gift as a cultural bridge between India and Italy through shared symbolism.

The Viral ‘MeloDi’ Moment

The silk gifts came just a day after PM Modi gifted “Melody” toffees to Giorgia Meloni during his Italy visit.

The interaction quickly went viral after Meloni posted a video on X thanking PM Modi for the “very, very good toffee.” Moments later, both leaders smilingly said “Melody” together before laughing, sending the internet into another “MeloDi” frenzy.

The moment was later amplified further after Parle Products reposted the video with the caption, “Sweetening relationships since 1983.”

India-Italy Ties Elevated to ‘Special Strategic Partnership’

Beyond the viral moments, PM Modi’s Italy visit also carried major diplomatic significance.

During delegation-level talks, India and Italy agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a “Special Strategic Partnership". Discussions focused on trade, defence, technology, AI, energy, education, mobility and critical infrastructure cooperation.

Several MoUs were also signed in sectors including defence, connectivity, agriculture, traditional medicine, culture and science & technology.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both countries have now set a target of increasing bilateral trade to €20 billion by 2029.

PM Modi Concludes 5-Nation Tour

Italy marks the final stop of PM Modi’s five-nation diplomatic tour that began on May 15. The visit covered the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

The tour has largely focused on expanding India’s strategic partnerships in areas including trade, technology, innovation, energy and infrastructure.

Earlier during the tour, PM Modi held talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Netherlands PM Rob Jetten and Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson.