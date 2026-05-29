From Classrooms To Corporates: Kerala Govt Unveils 3-Day School Menstrual Leave And 6-Month Maternity Off

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has announced two monumental changes to its welfare and education policies. Under the newly unveiled directives, school students across the state will now be eligible for three days of designated menstrual leave.

The state has reinforced a six-month (180 days) maternity leave policy, strictly enforcing its application across both public sector undertakings and private firms.

The introduction of three days of menstrual leave for school-going youth marks a nationwide milestone.

Aimed at dismantling the historical stigma surrounding menstrual health, the policy addresses the severe physical discomfort, cramps, and mental exhaustion that frequently cause young girls to miss classes.

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Educational experts have long noted that unexcused absences during monthly cycles compromise academic consistency.

By formalising this leave, Kerala is ensuring that female students no longer have to compromise their health or face systemic attendance penalties.

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School administrations are being instructed to restructure attendance evaluations to accommodate this period of rest, creating an inclusive environment from an early age.

In parallel, the state is clamping down on private- and public-sector compliance about maternal welfare.

While the six-month maternity leave framework has historically existed on paper, uneven implementation, especially within private firms, has long plagued working mothers.

This includes a full 180 days of paid time off, safe job security upon return, and protection against discrimination.

By linking progressive school-level health policies with robust corporate maternity mandates, the state is addressing systemic gaps that women face at multiple stages of life.

Sociologists believe that normalising menstrual rest early in a woman's educational journey will lead to healthier workplace conversations and dynamic long-term career retention.

As Kerala's structural guidelines to help HR departments and school boards implement these laws, the dual initiative boosts the state's reputation as India's progressive leader in healthcare and women’s rights.