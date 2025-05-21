Met Pakistani Agents, Used Encrypted Apps to Pass on Information: Spy Jyoti Malhotra's Confession

New Delhi: Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who is under arrest for alleged spying, has confessed to meeting Pakistani officials and sharing sensitive information using encrypted apps, according to investigating agencies.

Introduced to Pakistani Agents Through Danish

In her confession, Jyoti Malhotra admitted she first came in contact with a man named Danish, an official at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. She met him in 2023 during her visit to the embassy to apply for a visa to Pakistan.

“I run a YouTube channel called Travel With-Jo. I have a passport, number 56098262. I went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi for a visa. I took Danish’s number and started talking to him,” she told investigators.

Later, Danish arranged for her travel to Pakistan, where she went twice. During these visits, Danish introduced her to Ali Hasan, who organised her stay and travel in Pakistan.

Contacts with Pakistani Intelligence Officers

According to Jyoti, Ali Hasan then introduced her to several Pakistani security and intelligence officials. During these meetings, she came across individuals named Shakir and Rana Shahbaz.

She said, “I took Shakir’s number and saved it under the name ‘Jatt Randhawa’ on my phone to avoid suspicion. I returned to India after the meetings.”

Used Snapchat, Telegram to Share Info

Upon her return, Jyoti remained in regular contact with these individuals using encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Telegram.

She admitted that she continued to meet Danish at the Pakistan High Commission and kept sending information through these apps. Sources say this communication remained active for a long time.

Under Investigation for Espionage

Jyoti Malhotra was arrested on May 17 and is being investigated for espionage and compromising national security. Her name came under the scanner after Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed several people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year.

Jyoti had visited Pahalgam three months before the killings. Investigators now suspect she may have collected information or visuals during that trip for others.

Joint Probe by Multiple Agencies

The interrogation is being conducted by a joint team of the Hisar Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Military Intelligence.

Officials are currently reviewing her foreign travel history and financial transactions, which could be linked to her alleged activities.

Despite the evidence, Jyoti has reportedly refused to cooperate fully and claims she has done nothing wrong. She says she was only exercising her freedom of expression as a YouTuber.

‘She Was Being Groomed as an Asset,’ Say Police

According to Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan, Jyoti Malhotra had links with several Pakistani nationals and influencers. He said that she was being groomed as a possible asset for future use by foreign agencies.