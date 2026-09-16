Meta Admits Mistake, Commits to Reporting Child Abuse Content to Indian Agencies: Reports

New Delhi: Meta has clearly admitted its mistake and committed to reporting child sexual abuse and exploitation material to Indian law enforcement agencies, government sources told PTI, marking a significant shift in the company’s approach.

Government sources described the move as a major change in Meta’s stance in the social media space, according to reports. They noted that Meta is no longer viewed merely as a simple intermediary but as a service provider whose algorithms amplify content and decide its visibility, placing greater responsibility on the platform. Every service provider carries such responsibility, the sources told PTI.

The development follows persistent action by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The Commission had issued a notice to Meta on July 3, 2026, seeking an explanation over Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) advertisements. Meta submitted its response a week later. NCPCR then instituted a formal inquiry and once again summoned Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Head of Meta in India, for a hearing on September 16. Srinivas reached the NCPCR office in connection with the matter.

Sources said that NCPCR’s sustained follow-up prompted Meta to revise its reporting policy. The company has now begun sharing such cases with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

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A Meta spokesperson reiterated the company’s commitment to tackling online child exploitation, stating: “Protecting children on our platforms is a priority for us, and we’re committed to working with the government to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are held responsible. To collectively strengthen our efforts to combat this harm, Meta will now report child safety matters directly to the Cybercrime portal managed by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).”

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