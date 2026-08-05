BREAKING: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Apologises to Indian Government Over CSAM, Deepfakes And Platform Errors
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Apologises to Indian Government
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has conveyed a formal apology to the Indian government regarding the prevalence of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), synthetically generated deepfake content, and operational errors across the company's platforms, according to government sources.
The apology comes amid severe regulatory scrutiny over platform safety, content moderation transparency, and algorithmic manipulation.
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