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  • BREAKING: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Apologises to Indian Government Over CSAM, Deepfakes And Platform Errors

BREAKING: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Apologises to Indian Government Over CSAM, Deepfakes And Platform Errors

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Apologises to Indian Government

Namya Kapur
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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Apologises to Indian Government
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Apologises to Indian Government | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has conveyed a formal apology to the Indian government regarding the prevalence of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), synthetically generated deepfake content, and operational errors across the company's platforms, according to government sources.

The apology comes amid severe regulatory scrutiny over platform safety, content moderation transparency, and algorithmic manipulation.

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 Namya Kapur
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