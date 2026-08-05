MeitY Crackdown: Meta Executives Meet Ashwini Vaishnaw After Government Finds Explanation 'Inadequate'

New Delhi: A high-level global delegation from social media giant Meta arrived at Rail Bhawan today to meet Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The crucial meeting follows a formal summons issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) over a series of operational lapses and platform governance issues.

The high-stakes discussions centre around three primary concerns raised by the Indian government:

The summons was triggered after a Facebook post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing Indian youth regarding strict measures against examination paper leaks, was briefly restricted and removed from the platform.

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Meta attributed the removal to an automated "technical error" and issued an apology. However, government sources revealed MeitY found Meta's initial explanation "inadequate" given the high-profile nature of the account.

The government has tightened scrutiny on Meta regarding the prevalence and prevention of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), particularly within paid advertisements on Instagram.

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Officials are seeking robust technical safeguards to prevent unauthorised moderation actions on verified high-profile handles, as well as concrete measures to detect and curb synthetically generated deepfake content across Meta platforms.

Speaking to the press before the ministerial meeting, IT Secretary S. Krishnan noted that as a leading global technology firm, Meta is expected to deploy advanced, foolproof mechanisms to handle content moderation responsibly, protect users from harmful media, and prevent erroneous actions on prominent public accounts.