First Visuals Of Kolkata's Underwater Metro, Sealdah To Esplanade In Just 11 Minutes

Kolkata Metro Big News Update: Kolkata is set to witness a major transformation in its urban transport system as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates several metro railway projects on August 22.

The highlight of this expansion is a newly constructed 13.61 km metro stretch that promises to make daily commuting faster and more convenient for lakhs of passengers. Among the key routes being launched is the Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar service, flagged off from Jessore Road, which will finally give the city much-needed direct connectivity to the airport.

The Sealdah–Esplanade corridor is expected to be a game-changer, reducing travel time from nearly 40 minutes to just 11 minutes, while the Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay section will open up smoother access to Kolkata’s bustling IT hub.

Alongside these, a newly constructed subway at Howrah Metro Station will make passenger movement easier and help decongest one of the busiest junctions in the country. A newly constructed 13.61 km metro stretch will be opened, with metro services commencing on multiple routes.

For the people of Kolkata, these developments mean far more than just new trains on new tracks. The fresh routes will stitch together some of the city’s most crowded neighborhoods, cut commute times drastically, ease traffic snarls, and strengthen multimodal connectivity between rail, road, and metro.