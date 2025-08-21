Who is Satish Golcha? Appointed as New Delhi Police Commissioner Day After Attack on Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Satish Golcha as the new Police Commissioner of Delhi.

Golcha, a 1992-batch officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory cadre), is currently serving as Director General (Prisons), Delhi. He will assume charge as Police Commissioner of the national capital with immediate effect and continue in the post until further orders.

"With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders," an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) read.

Golcha will replace IPS officer SBK Singh, who was given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner besides his current responsibility as the Director General of Home Guards in Delhi. Singh was assigned the additional charge of the post of the Commissioner of Police from August 1, 2025, after the retirement of Sanjay Arora on Thursday, July 31.

Golcha has been serving as DG of Prisons (Tihar Jail, Mandoli, Rohini) starting from May last year. He took this role initially in an interim capacity amidst rising jail violence and gang-related unrest but the posting was later regularised.

The AGMUT cadre officer has also held the post of DGP of Arunachal Pradesh from February 2022 to June 2023.

Besides, Golcha has a variety of pivotal positions, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Joint Commissioner of Police, and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Notably served as Special CP (Law and Order) during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, Golcha played an instrumental role in restoring and maintaining order during a difficult time. He had also served as Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) in the Delhi Police.