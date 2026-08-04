300 Feet Drop: Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Encounters Mid Air Turbulence, Multiple Injuries Reported

New Delhi: An Air India aircraft flying from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence while at cruising altitude on Tuesday, causing a sudden and sharp drop in altitude that resulted in injuries to approximately 14 individuals, comprising both passengers and crew members.

The aircraft, however, landed safely at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), where medical teams were on standby to attend to those affected.

The event involved Air India flight AI2379, utilizing the aircraft registered as VT-EXO, which was slated to land in Delhi at 11:15 am IST.

Based on preliminary reports, the pilot indicated that the plane suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude mid-flight. The abrupt shift is thought to have been triggered by severe turbulence or a sudden updraft or downdraft encountered at cruising altitude, with the violent jolt causing injuries to multiple occupants.

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Initial assessments indicated that one cabin crew member suffered serious injuries alongside a few passengers with minor scrapes, while airport authorities later confirmed that roughly 10 passengers and four crew members reported being hurt in the incident.

In a statement, Air India confirmed the incident, saying, “Air India confirms that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude."

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The airline added that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew had safely disembarked.

“There have been no serious injuries as of now. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel," the airline spokesperson said.

Air India reiterated that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew continue to be its top priority.

“We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," the spokesperson added.

Airport authorities also noted that all passengers needing medical attention were transferred to the medical facility at IGIA for treatment.