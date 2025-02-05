Published 19:31 IST, February 5th 2025
Middle-Aged Cook Gang-Raped in UP's Deoria, 2 Arrested
Woman on Wednesday alleged that she was gang-raped by two men in a house where she had gone to cook food.
- India News
- 1 min read
Deoria: A middle-aged woman on Wednesday alleged that she was gang-raped by two men in a house in this district where she had gone to cook food, police said.
On the basis of a complaint by the woman, a case was registered and the accused were arrested, they said.
The woman, who works as cook, is a resident of the Bhaluani police station area.
Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir confirmed that an FIR was registered and the two named accused, Rupesh Singh and Abhimanyu Singh, were arrested.
The officer said he personally inspected the crime spot and that a forensic team was collecting evidence.
"The victim is being sent to hospital for a medical examination, and further legal proceedings are underway," the SP added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:31 IST, February 5th 2025