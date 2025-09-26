MiG 21 Decommissioned: Squadron Leader Says '80 Pc Credit' for 1971 War Victory Goes to Iconic Fighter

Squadron Leader SS Tyagi (Retd), credited the MiG-21 with 80% of India's victory in the 1971 war for its combat performance. | Image: IAF

Chandigarh: As the Indian Air Force's MiG-21 fighter aircraft took its final bow in Chandigarh on Friday after six decades of service, completing its last flypast, Squadron Leader SS Tyagi, known for the highest flying hours onboard the plane, gave it 80 per cent credit for the victory in the 1971 war.

Speaking to ANI, Tyagi said that the iconic fighter planes had conducted rocketry, gunnery, and dropped bombs during the 1971 war.

"We passed on our learnings to our juniors. Amid all the lessons and training, my flying hours kept increasing. I had never thought I had to reach this milestone... We didn't have many aircraft in 1965... The MiG-21 actually participated in a war in 1971, where it did rocketry, gunnery, dropped bombs, and achieved various targets in Dhaka... I would give 80% of the credit to the MIG-21 for our victory in 1971..." Tyagi told ANI. Group Captain Malik (Retd) said that bidding farewell to the aircraft was an emotional moment since it had been a part of his life.

Speaking to ANI, Malik said that in the three versions of the MIG-21s that he had flown, there was nothing better than the country's first supersonic fighter and interceptor aircraft.

"I have flown all three versions of MiG-21s for almost 24 years... It was my life, and now it is going to be a part of my life. It's a mixed feeling... Each moment is emotional when we are bidding farewell to this aircraft, and I swear there is nothing better than this aircraft..." Malik told ANI.

The aircraft leaves behind a record of unmatched service and a legacy that will be remembered as India transitions to a new generation of fighter jets.

Inducted in 1963, the MiG-21 has served for nearly six decades and has been a cornerstone of India's air power. The first squadron, the 28 Squadron, raised in Chandigarh, was nicknamed 'First Supersonics' as India's first supersonic fighter.

The MiG-21 aircraft saw extensive action in multiple operations, including the 1971 war with Pakistan, where it proved its combat effectiveness. Over the decades, it has trained generations of fighter pilots, many of whom recall it as both challenging and rewarding to master.