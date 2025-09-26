'Nothing Better Than This Aircraft': Group Captain Malik on Decommissioning of Mig-21 Fighter Plane

Chandigarh: As the Indian Air Force retires its iconic MiG-21 aircraft on Friday, veteran pilots reminisce about the legend that trained generations and defended the nation.

Ahead of the decommissioning of the MiG-21 fighter aircraft fleet in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Group Captain Malik (Retd) said that bidding farewell to the aircraft was an emotional moment since it had been a part of his life.

Speaking to ANI, Malik said that in the three versions of the MIG-21s that he had flown, there was nothing better than the country's first supersonic fighter and interceptor aircraft.

"I have flown all three versions of MiG-21s for almost 24 years... It was my life, and now it is going to be a part of my life. It's a mixed feeling... Each moment is emotional when we are bidding farewell to this aircraft, and I swear there is nothing better than this aircraft..." Malik told ANI.

Rajnath Singh, in a post on social media platform X today, wrote that he would attend the decommissioning ceremony in Chandigarh.

"Today, 26th September, I shall be in Chandigarh. Shall attend the decommissioning ceremony of IAF's MiG-21. Looking forward to it." After serving for six decades, the iconic MiG-21 is going to retire today," Singh posted today.

The aircraft leaves behind a record of unmatched service and a legacy that will be remembered as India transitions to a new generation of fighter jets.

Inducted in 1963, the MiG-21 has served for nearly six decades and has been a cornerstone of India's air power. The first squadron, the 28 Squadron, raised in Chandigarh, was nicknamed 'First Supersonics' as India's first supersonic fighter.

The MiG-21 aircraft saw extensive action in multiple operations, including the 1971 war with Pakistan, where it proved its combat effectiveness. Over the decades, it has trained generations of fighter pilots, many of whom recall it as both challenging and rewarding to master.