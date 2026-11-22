Itanagar: Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the population in 40 villages bordering China have increased and the migration has stopped as the Centre provided employment and health facilities there.

Addressing a cooperative conference in Arunachal Pradesh, Amit Shah said that the bond between villages and the armed forces has strengthened after the Home Ministry directed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the army to procure the produce from the cooperatives in these villages.

He said, “I reviewed this yesterday. I am pleased that people have begun returning to all 40 villages (bordering with China), the population there has increased, and migration has stopped. Electricity, employment, and health facilities have been discussed. Water has also been delivered to the hilltops. The Home Ministry has strictly mandated that the ITBP and the Army should not procure their produce from Tezpur or Guwahati; they must be procured from villages and cooperatives.”

“Women in Arunachal Pradesh are supplying dairy products, eggs, vegetables, millets and flour through their cooperatives, bringing prosperity to rural households and transforming local agriculture and strengthening the relationship between villages and the army,” he added.

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Detailing the course for the development of Arunachal Pradesh, Shah listed employment, education, healthcare and the prosperity of every family as key priorities for the government.

He also assured the BJP government in the state of the Centre’s aid for development.

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Shah said, “Every cooperative institution and women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) should take up the challenge of making Arunachal Pradesh self-reliant in essential food products. Employment, education, healthcare and the prosperity of every family must be the four key priorities of Arunachal Pradesh's development.”

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea to change the perception of the bordering villages as the first village of the country instead of the last village.

He said, "Yesterday, we discussed in detail all the steps of Arunachal's development for about three and a half to four hours, decided the roadmaps for the future, and made some decisions. Kiren Rijiju and I have taken note of things where the central government’s help is needed. I want to assure Pema Khandu and the Deputy Chief Minister that the Central Government will open all avenues for the development of Arunachal without any delay.

Mobile Medical Units were dispatched today to villages in 11 border districts under the Vibrant Village Programme.”

“Vibrant Village Programme was made for villages in border states. Earlier it was called the country’s last village; Narendra Modi changed the concept and awarded the title of the first village in the country. The biggest right to development is of the border villages of the country,” the Union Minister stated.

Today, Shah launched 199 development projects worth Rs 110.95 crore under the Vibrant Villages Programme across 11 border districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also unveiled the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperative Vision 2047, a blueprint for cooperatives for the next two decades.

Earlier on Saturday, Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in Itanagar to discuss key issues concerning law and order, internal security, border management, and development in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, Amit Shah emphasised better coordination between central and state security agencies, strengthening local intelligence networks, and maintaining continuous monitoring in sensitive areas to ensure peace and security in the state.