Milkman Caught on CCTV Spitting Into Milk Before Supplying

Lucknow: In yet another shocking instance of food adulteration, a milkman in Lucknow was arrested after CCTV footage revealed him spitting into milk containers before distributing them to households.

The disturbing incident took place in the Vinayak Khand area under Gomtinagar police station.

The accused, who had been operating under the name Pappu, was later identified as Mohammad Sharif. According to reports, he had been delivering milk in the locality for several years while concealing his true identity.

The matter came to light when a local resident, Luv Shukla, reviewed CCTV footage from his premises and was appalled to discover the milkman contaminating the milk with saliva.

The video, which went viral shortly after being shared online, triggered widespread outrage among residents.

Shukla promptly lodged a complaint with the Gomtinagar police and submitted the footage as evidence. In his statement, he noted that the accused supplied milk to numerous households in the area, including families with children and elderly members.

"The milk delivered is also offered at the Shivling during Sawan. What he did is not only unhygienic, it’s deeply disrespectful and criminal," he added.

Confirming the incident, Gomtinagar Police Station SHO Brijesh Chandra Tiwari stated that a case has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody. "Further investigation is underway to determine if similar acts were committed elsewhere," he said.