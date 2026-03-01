Updated 1 March 2026 at 19:23 IST
'Mini Iran' in Karnataka Shuts Down in Mourning After Khamenei's Assassination
Alipur village in Chikkaballapur district--long nicknamed "Mini Iran" due to its predominantly Shia Muslim population and its deep historical, cultural, and educational ties to Iran--has voluntarily shut down for three days following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Alipur, Karnataka: In the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, now entering its second day of intense US-backed Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets, a small village in Karnataka has emerged as an unexpected focal point of mourning and solidarity.
Alipur village in Chikkaballapur district--long nicknamed "Mini Iran" due to its predominantly Shia Muslim population of around 25,000 and its deep historical, cultural, and educational ties to the Islamic Republic--has voluntarily shut down for three days following the confirmed death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iranian state media announced on March 1, 2026, that Khamenei, 86, was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on his Tehran compound late February 28, during a large-scale military operation targeting Iranian leadership, military sites, and infrastructure. US President Donald Trump first announced the death on Truth Social, describing it as "justice," while Israeli officials confirmed the strike's success. Iran has declared 40 days of national mourning and vowed severe retaliation, launching missile and drone attacks on Israel and US-aligned Gulf states.
In Alipur, the news struck a personal chord. Locals recall that Khamenei himself visited the village in 1981 during a trip to India, where he inaugurated a hospital built with Iranian support and spent time with scholars and residents, strengthening lifelong bonds between the community and Iran. Many families in Alipur have members who study, work, or trade in Iran, and the village features onion-domed mosques, Imam Khomeini Road, and institutions like the Anjuman-e-Jafria Trust that echo Iranian Shia traditions.
As a mark of respect and protest against the US-Israeli strikes, shopkeepers, businesses, and educational institutions in Alipur closed voluntarily starting February 28. Residents took to the streets in peaceful processions, carrying portraits of Khamenei, raising black flags, and chanting slogans condemning the attacks. Local leaders described the supreme leader's death as "a great loss to the Muslim world" and emphasized that the shutdown would continue for three days as a gesture of collective grief.
The village's response highlights the far-reaching emotional ripples of the Middle East conflict, even in distant parts of India. Authorities have maintained a watchful presence to ensure the demonstrations remain peaceful, with no reports of unrest.
Meanwhile, the broader war rages on: Israel has launched fresh strikes "in the heart of Tehran" on March 1, while Iran continues retaliatory barrages, raising fears of a wider regional conflagration involving Gulf nations and global powers.
Published On: 1 March 2026 at 19:23 IST