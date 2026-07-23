Ministers To Hold Talks With CJP Delegation Tomorrow As Students' Protest Intensifies: Sources

New Delhi: Union Minister are set to hold high-level talks with a delegation of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on July 24, sources said. This comes hours after CJP called for a nationwide peaceful protest, calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET-UG exam paper leak and other examination irregularities.

CJP-led students' protest has gathered momentum, with protesters taking to streets in Mumbai as well after weeks of protests at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

Jantar Mantar Protest

The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been camping at the Jantar Mantar from June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The movement drew heightened attention when it got support from famous environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who went on an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site. After 20+ days of fasting, he was forcibly moved to a hospital by police. He has written a letter to Union Minister JP Nadda, offering to end the strike if the government assures that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement.

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He said, "Their only "offence" has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system."

Meanwhile, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke has stressed that the “protest will not end until Dharmendra Pradhan is sacked by PM Modi”.

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The protest turned violent on Monday (July 20) during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ movement when protesters refused to disperse and “violated prohibitory orders”, police said. During the scuffle, many protesters and police personnel suffered injuries.

Mumbai Protest