Ministry of Civil Aviation Reviews Preparedness Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

New Delhi: In view of the evolving situation in the Middle East and its potential impact on international air operations, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has undertaken a comprehensive review of preparedness and response measures with all concerned stakeholders.

A high-level meeting through a video conference was convened with Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and other senior officials of the Ministry, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airline operators, and major airport operators across the country. The review focused on ensuring passenger safety, operational continuity and real-time coordination in light of multiple airspace restrictions and NOTAMs issued in parts of the region, according to a release.

Indian carriers operating international services have been advised to continuously monitor airspace advisories, NOTAMs, and route restrictions issued by the concerned authorities. Airlines have been directed to ensure timely rerouting or diversion of flights, wherever required, strictly in accordance with global safety protocols and established contingency planning procedures.

Airports across the country, particularly major international gateways, have been placed on operational alert to manage potential flight diversions, unscheduled landings and passenger facilitation requirements. The Airports Authority of India and private airport operators have been advised to maintain enhanced coordination with airlines for ground handling, parking bays, passenger amenities, crew logistics and immigration support, as necessary, the release stated.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been advised to remain in close coordination with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety regulations, crew duty time limitations, and operational advisories. Further, continuous monitoring mechanisms should be activated to assess the evolving airspace dynamics and mitigate any cascading impact on domestic schedules.

The Ministry is also in close touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure seamless information flow and appropriate coordination in case of any emergent requirements involving Indian carriers or Indian nationals abroad.

Passengers are advised to stay in regular contact with their respective airlines for updated travel information and schedule changes. Airlines have been instructed to proactively communicate with passengers regarding delays, rerouting, or diversions to minimize inconvenience.