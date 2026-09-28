Ministry of Home Affairs Orders Abolition of 34 CISF Posts at Ramdev's Patanjali Food and Herbal Park After Security Withdrawal

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to abolish all 34 sanctioned posts of its security wing at Swami Ramdev's Patanjali Food and Herbal Park Pvt Ltd in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, months after the force withdrew its security from the premises.

The CISF had withdrawn its security deployment from Patanjali Food and Herbal Park on May 4 this year. Following the withdrawal, the MHA has now formally ordered the abolition of the posts that constituted the sanctioned strength of the CISF security wing deployed at the establishment.

In a letter delivered to the CISF earlier this month, the MHA conveyed the decision for the "abolition of the undermentioned 34 posts consequent upon withdrawal of CISF Security Wing from Patanjali Food & Herbal Park, Private Limited, Haridwar (Uttarakhand) on May 4, 2026".

As per the order, the existing sanctioned strength of the CISF security wing at the establishment was 34 personnel. The sanctioned strength comprised one Assistant Commandant, four Sub-Inspectors, two Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 11 Head Constables and 16 Constables.

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The MHA has also directed the CISF to ensure that "all pending and outstanding dues, if any, are reimbursed by the concerned management."

The direction regarding dues has been issued along with the order for abolition of the posts following the withdrawal of the CISF security wing from the food park.

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The MHA communication has been marked to the Additional Director General (North), CISF, the Director General, CISF, the Chief Executive Officer of Patanjali Food and Herbal Park Pvt Ltd and other officials concerned.

The CISF had been providing security to the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park since June 2015. The deployment was made following the death of a person in a clash between security guards of the establishment and supporters of a local truck union.

The clash had taken place in May 2015 between the security guards and supporters of the truck union, who were protesting against the food park engaging truck operators from outside Haridwar for transporting products to the market. One person was killed in the clash. Following the incident, 10 persons, including yoga guru Ramdev's brother Rambharat, were arrested in connection with the case.

The deployment of the CISF at the food park was subsequently made in June 2015 as part of the security arrangement at the establishment. The security services provided by the CISF were paid for by the administration of the food park, with the establishment paying the Centre for the services of the paramilitary force.

The latest MHA order formally ends the sanctioned manpower structure associated with the CISF security wing at the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park following the withdrawal of the force in May this year.

The abolition covers the entire sanctioned strength of 34 personnel, from the Assistant Commandant level to Constables, that had been assigned to the security wing at the Haridwar establishment round-the-clock.

Formed under the 50th Act of Parliament in 1968, the CISF currently stands as a truly multi-faceted Central Armed Police Force under the MHA. From its modest beginning with just 3,129 personnel, the force has grown into a formidable strength of 2.20 lakh personnel, deployed across almost all states of the country.