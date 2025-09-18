Minor Boy Attacked with Sharp Weapon in Delhi's Trilokpuri, One Arrested

New Delhi: A minor was attacked with a sharp weapon on his face and head during a fight in Trilokpuri on Thursday. According to the Delhi Police, the victim was found lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries. Later, the juvenile was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital; however, he was later referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment.

Currently, a case of attempted murder has been registered, and one suspect has been arrested. Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, the Special Staff of Delhi Police's Southeast District has busted an alleged gambling racket, arresting 20 individuals and recovering a substantial amount of cash along with mobile phones and playing cards, officials said.

According to the police, a total of Rs 3,84,950 in cash was recovered from the spot on Wednesday, along with 27 mobile phones and 20 decks of playing cards used in gambling activities. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Earlier this month, on September 8, Delhi Police had busted a separate illegal online casino gambling racket based out of Mumbai.

The online casino gambling racket was allegedly luring users through suspicious links and unauthorised apps. Nine individuals, including the kingpin, have been arrested in connection with the case. According to officials, the accused were circulating download links hosted outside official app stores via an online app.

Victims were directed to install unauthorised applications using a QR code and were prompted to enter an OTP to access the gambling platform. Once the application was installed, users were encouraged to purchase points with real money to participate in online casino-style games.

After operating the app for 2-3 months, the accused would deactivate it and circulate a fresh link, thereby continuing the fraudulent cycle and targeting new users. On 5th September 2025, the team was on patrol in the area of Sultan Puri. During patrolling, the team received a tip-off regarding some people playing illegal online gambling near DDA Market, P-Block, Sultan Puri.