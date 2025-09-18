Alcaraz at Alcatraz! Carlos Rules Internet With His Iconic Prison Visit After US Open Win | WATCH

Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open recently as he beat Jannik Sinner in the final. Straight after the success, he has been having a good time. On Wednesday, he was spotted at the iconic Alcatraz Island. He paid a visit to the place ahead of the Lavers Cup. The Lavers Cup, which is taking place in San Francisco, California, starts from September 19. The players featuring in the Lavers Cup did the tour to get to know each other better.

Not only did he have a good time there, he also introduced himself with the witty phrase, “Alcaraz to Alcatraz,” as captured in a video on social media. In the viral clip, you can see Alcaraz walking through the iconic corridors, then stopping by to oblige to a selfie as his guide narrates the history and significance of the place. His visit was posted on the official Laver Cup’s X account, and the clip has now gone viral.

Meanwhile, following his win at Flushing Meadows - spotlight will firmly be on him as most realise he is the future of tennis.

Team Europe at Lavers Cup

Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, along with Hugo Rune, Casper Ruud, Jakub Menšík and Flavio Cobolli, with Tomáš Macháč will be representing Team Europe at the Lavers Cup. Over a period of three days in California, the top stars will play nine singles and three doubles matches with each day’s wins worth progressively more points: one on Friday, two on Saturday, and three on Sunday.