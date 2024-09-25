Published 03:12 IST, September 26th 2024
Minor Enters Bank In West Delhi With TV Remote, Threatens To Blow It Away For Money
In West Delhi a teenager entered the premises of a bank on Wednesday night and threatened to set off an explosion if the staff did not hand him over money
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Minor Enters Bank In West Delhi With TV Remote, Threatens To Blow It Away For Money | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:59 IST, September 25th 2024