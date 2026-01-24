Updated 24 January 2026 at 11:55 IST
Woman Sexually Harassed After Confronting Youth Over Teasing in Bengaluru; Four Arrested
A woman in Bengaluru's Maruthi Nagar was allegedly sexually harassed after confronting a group of youths who were teasing her and her friend. The incident occurred late at night when the accused, who had been partying nearby, approached them.
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a young woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a group of youths late at night in Maruthi Nagar, as reported at the Madiwala police station.
According to police, the woman was standing on the roadside and talking with her friend when the accused, who were partying at a nearby house, came outside to buy cigarettes and allegedly teased the woman, triggering an argument.
Argument broke out after woman confronted youths
When the woman and her friend confronted them for their behaviour, the accused reportedly assaulted both of them. During the altercation the woman was allegedly also subjected to sexual harassment by the group.
Following this incident, police arrested four accused – Vijay Kumar, David, Tejaswi and Mohith, according to the complaint filed by the woman.
The accused are said to be natives of Madikeri, Chikkamagaluru and Bengaluru and worked at a private hospital. Further investigation is underway.
