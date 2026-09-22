Minor Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped near Delhi’s Kalkaji Temple; One Accused Held After Brief Exchange of Fire

New Delhi: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in a forested park area behind Delhi's Kalkaji Temple, with the accused allegedly claiming to be police personnel, according to a complaint registered in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint, the girl and her friend had visited the temple and later went for a walk towards the park area behind it. At around 7:30 pm, three men, aged around 25-30 years, allegedly approached them and threatened them.

One of the accused allegedly restrained the girl's friend, following which the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the minor in turns.

One of the accused was apprehended after a brief exchange of fire with police, Delhi Police officials said. Further details regarding the encounter and the identity of the accused are awaited.

Advertisement

Delhi Police are conducting further investigation into the matter, while efforts are underway to trace the other accused.

The incident came days after another alleged gang rape of a minor in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar on September 13, after police found her body in an open field near Jaipal Rana's field at Kushak Road.

Advertisement

Delhi Police arrested four persons, including three juveniles, in connection with the case after analysing footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras and tracing a suspected tempo allegedly linked to the crime.

Delhi Women Commission Chairperson Lata Gupta on Sunday condemned the alleged rape and murder of a minor in the national capital and assured the victim's family of legal aid, counselling and judicial assistance.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta described the incident as “painful and worrying” and said the Delhi Commission for Women was concerned about preventing such incidents.

“These incidents are extremely painful and worrying. The Delhi Commission for Women is certainly concerned about preventing such incidents,” she said.