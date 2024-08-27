Published 23:23 IST, August 27th 2024
Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted During ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ Session At Pune’s School, One Arrested
A 67-year-old man has been arrested in Pune over the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in Khadakwasla in Pune at a safety workshop in her school.
