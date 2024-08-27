sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted During ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ Session At Pune’s School, One Arrested

Published 23:23 IST, August 27th 2024

Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted During ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ Session At Pune’s School, One Arrested

A 67-year-old man has been arrested in Pune over the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in Khadakwasla in Pune at a safety workshop in her school.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Minor sexually assaulted at safety workshop in Pune
Minor sexually assaulted at safety workshop in Pune | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:16 IST, August 27th 2024