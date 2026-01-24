‘Minor Incident’: Cong MP Trivialises Rape, Says Harms Tourism; BJP Targets Priyanka Vadra’s ‘Ladki Hoon’ Pitch

New Delhi: A political storm has erupted after Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka’s Koppal, K Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal, allegedly trivialised a brutal gangrape and murder of tourists near Sanapur village by describing it as a “minor incident”.

The comments were made during the “Discover Koppal” programme held at the district administration office organised jointly by the Union Ministry of Tourism (Bengaluru unit) and the District Tourism Committee. While addressing the gathering, Hitnal described the Sanapur rape-murder as a "minor incident", saying such incidents should not occur as they harm tourism prospects.

The remark has drawn sharp condemnation from the BJP, which accused the Congress of displaying a “deeply insensitive mindset” towards crimes against women.

According to BJP leaders, referring to an incident involving rape and murder as trivial reflects a dangerous normalisation of violence against women, particularly when it comes from an elected representative of Parliament.

Advertisement

BJP Targets Congress, Priyanka Vadra

The BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress leadership, questioning its commitment to women’s safety and directly targeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon” campaign.

Senior BJP leaders asked whether such slogans were merely electoral rhetoric, pointing out the contradiction between the party’s public messaging on women empowerment and remarks made by its MPs on heinous crimes.

Advertisement

“Is this what the Congress means by ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’?” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned, asserting that the statement exposed the Congress party’s “true face” on women’s issues.

The BJP further demanded that the Congress publicly condemn the remark, seek an apology from the MP and take disciplinary action, arguing that silence would amount to endorsement.

Crime Sparks Public Anger

The gang-rape and murder near Sanapur village, a region frequented by tourists, had earlier triggered widespread outrage and raised serious concerns over law and order as well as tourist safety in the state. The case has been under investigation, with authorities facing pressure to ensure swift justice.

Against this backdrop, the Congress MP’s remarks have intensified public anger, with critics saying such statements undermine the gravity of sexual violence and trivialise victims’ suffering.

Congress Yet To Issue Clarification

As of now, the Congress party has not issued an official clarification or distancing statement from the MP’s comments. The absence of an immediate response has further fuelled the political row, with the BJP pressing the issue nationally.