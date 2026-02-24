Minor Killed While Trying To Stop Assault In Shivamogga, 7 Arrested; Rs 15 Lakh Compensation Announced

Shivamogga: Tension gripped parts of Shivamogga after a 16-year-old SSLC student was allegedly beaten to death when he tried to intervene in a clash between a group of youths at Soolabailu, under the jurisdiction of Tunganagar Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Sanket (16), who had attended a special class at a government school and was returning home when the incident unfolded outside the school premises. According to police, Sanket noticed an argument escalating between a group of boys and stepped in to pacify the situation. He was allegedly assaulted and received blows near the chest, collapsing on the spot.

He was rushed to hospital by friends, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Nikhil said all those involved are minors and were known to each other. “They had studied in the same nearby school and belong to the same locality. Based on a minor eyewitness account, we are identifying everyone involved. Legal action will be taken against all responsible,” he said, adding that the exact motive is still under investigation.\

Preliminary findings suggest that the confrontation may have stemmed from an earlier dispute, reportedly linked to a cricket-related argument that had taken place a few days ago. The matter allegedly resurfaced, leading to the fatal assault.

Police are also probing local allegations of substance abuse in the area, and tests have been conducted to determine whether the accused had consumed ganja. Reports are awaited.

Seven accused have been arrested so far and are being interrogated. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to prevent any escalation, and authorities said the situation is currently under control.

Local MLA S. N. Channabasappa visited the victim’s residence to console the family and later enquired about the condition of another injured youth at McGann Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the victim’s family. Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti said ₹10 lakh will be released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh from the Education Department.