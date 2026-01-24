Minor Rape Cases Rock Odisha’s Nayagarh; Two Separate Incidents Reported, Accused Detained

Nayagarh: Two separate cases of sexual assault involving minor girls have been reported from Odisha’s Nayagarh district, triggering widespread concern and outrage. The incidents, reported from Ranpur and Sarankul police station areas, involve victims aged 10 and 5 years respectively. Police have detained the accused in both cases and launched detailed investigations.

In the first incident, a 10-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in the Ranpur area of Nayagarh district. According to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother at Ranpur police station, the child was allegedly taken to a secluded location where the crime was committed by Prashant Nayak and another minor.

Following the complaint, police acted swiftly and detained the accused. A forensic team has reached the spot and is collecting scientific evidence to aid the investigation. Medical examinations of the victim have also been conducted as part of the legal procedure.

Meanwhile, another disturbing case has surfaced from the Sarankul police station limits. As per the complaint, a five-year-old girl had gone to her neighbour’s house and was returning home when a minor boy allegedly lured her to an isolated location and sexually assaulted her.

Confirming both cases, Nayagarh SDPO Deepti Pradhan stated that FIRs have been registered at both Ranpur and Sarankul police stations. She said the accused in both cases have been detained, and the victims have undergone medical examinations. Further investigations are currently underway.

Police officials have assured strict action as per law and said all aspects of both cases are being thoroughly probed. The incidents have once again raised serious concerns over the safety of children in the district.