Minors Among Dead In Bhiwadi Blast; Hidden Camera Reveals Factory Was Locked From Outside

Bhiwadi (Rajasthan): Shocking revelations have emerged in Republic’s investigation into the deadly explosion at a firecracker unit in the Khushkheda Industrial Area of Bhiwadi, where at least seven workers have been confirmed dead so far. Sources say minors are among those killed in the blast.

Republic’s hidden camera investigation has uncovered disturbing details suggesting that the factory was operating illegally and workers were allegedly locked inside the premises for hours each day.

Hidden Camera Testimony: ‘I Took Leave, That’s Why I Survived’

A minor worker, speaking exclusively to Republic on a hidden camera, revealed that around 27-28 workers were employed at the factory, which had resumed operations just a few days ago.

“I had gone on a trip, so I took the day off. That’s why I didn’t go to work and was spared,” the minor said.

According to the testimony, the factory’s main gate was locked from the outside at 8 am, while workers inside allegedly manufactured and packaged firecrackers throughout the day. The lock would only be opened from outside around 6 pm, allowing workers to leave. Most of them reportedly lived and ate inside the premises.

The gate, sources said, was locked from outside to make the factory appear shut while illegal activities continued inside.

Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing Inside Sealed Premises

Republic’s camera captured clear evidence of burnt and half-manufactured firecrackers scattered across the premises. Workers were reportedly making firecrackers inside a large hall that was locked from the outside. Machines were installed in one room for production, while a separate large hall was used for storage.

There was also a small kitchen area where rice and lentils were being cooked on a stove when the powerful explosion occurred, instantly engulfing the factory in flames. Around 20 workers were living on-site at the time.

At present, the entire unit has been reduced to ashes. Burnt firecrackers and debris are visible throughout the gutted structure.

Casualties, Injuries & Rescue

According to Rajasthan’s Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedam, seven deaths have been officially confirmed so far, though earlier reports suggested eight fatalities. Many others sustained severe burn injuries, with two critically injured workers referred to Delhi for advanced treatment.

Rescue operations have now been completed. The administration, police and fire brigade responded swiftly, officials said.

State Govt Orders Probe

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has expressed grief over the incident and conveyed condolences to the families of the victims.

Minister Jawahar Singh Bedam stated that the state government has ordered a detailed investigation into every aspect of the case, including whether firecrackers were being manufactured illegally, the cause of the explosion, why the fire spread so rapidly and the fire safety arrangements in place at the factory.

He added that strict action will be taken against anyone found negligent. The government has also indicated renewed efforts to strengthen fire safety compliance across factories in Rajasthan to prevent such tragedies in the future.

DC Avoids Questions

During Republic’s on-ground coverage, DC Artika Shukla was seen avoiding questions posed by Republic’s reporters regarding alleged safety lapses and illegal operations at the factory.