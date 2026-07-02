Miracle Escape: Terrifying CCTV Video Shows Man And Children Plunging Into Invisible Open Manhole In Gujarat

Somnath: The monsoon season has exposed the civic apathy in Gujarat, which has reported several cases of innocent people plunging into open manholes on flooded roads. Amongst the victims is a man who was carrying two little children on a bicycle when they fell into a manhole in Gir Somnath district.

The Horrific Plunge

A heart-stopping CCTV footage of the incident showed the man and two young children moving slowly and cautiously on a bicycle, while holding an umbrella to protect themselves from the downpour . What appeared to be a normal rainy day scene soon turned into a nightmare as the man suddenly lost his balance due to an open manhole, which was not visible because of the murky water flooding the road amidst rainfall.

As the bicycle lost its balance, the family plunged into the manhole in Ward No. 2 of Veraval.

The Miracle Escape

The fall could have led to a fatal infrastructure tragedy. However, the quick intervention by bystanders saved the three innocent lives. The CCTV footage showed people rushing toward the victims. Two men were seen pulling the children to safety first before removing the bicycle to aid the man.

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Till then, several more people bravely came forward to help the man. They together pulled him to safety. The family did not suffer any major injury.

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