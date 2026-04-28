Miraculous Escape In Massive Bengaluru Nandini Layout Fire: 50 Women Jump From Burning PG

Bengaluru: A major fire broke out late Sunday night in Nandini Layout, triggering massive panic after flames from an LED godown rapidly spread to nearby buildings, including a women’s PG accommodation.

The blaze reportedly started at a warehouse storing LED banners near Rajkumar Memorial, with preliminary investigation suggesting a short circuit as the possible cause.

Women Jump From Building In Miraculous Escape

As the fire engulfed a four-storey PG building, around 50 young women were forced to take extreme measures to save their lives. With thick smoke and flames blocking exits, they jumped from the upper floors in a desperate attempt to escape.

Fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and launched an immediate rescue operation. Authorities confirmed that all residents were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported.

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The fire also destroyed vehicles parked outside the godown, including a motorcycle and a pickup vehicle. Nearby houses also suffered structural damage, with cracked walls and shattered windows due to the heat.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. While a short circuit is suspected, officials are examining all angles.