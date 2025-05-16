Republic World
  Miraculous Escape of Kerala Woman After Truck Loses Control, Rolls Backward and Strikes Her Scooter

Updated May 16th 2025, 15:22 IST

Miraculous Escape of Kerala Woman After Truck Loses Control, Rolls Backward and Strikes Her Scooter

The truck laden with bricks lost control and rolled backward, striking a scooter and causing the rider to fall to the ground

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Kerala Accident Caught On Camera
Kerala Accident Caught On Camera | Image: Screengrab

In a harrowing incident near Kozhikode Medical College in Kerala, a truck laden with bricks lost control and rolled backward, striking a scooter and causing the rider to fall to the ground.

The incident occurred on Friday.

According to reports, the truck was heading toward the hospital when the accident took place.

Miraculously, the rider escaped without injuries.

She had been riding just behind the truck when it suddenly rolled back and hit her scooter.

The truck eventually came to a stop after colliding with a roadside tree.

The entire incident was captured on a surveillance camera, and the video clip has since gone viral on social media.

Remarkably, the woman was unscathed. She got up from the middle of the road shortly after falling from her scooter, realizing how narrowly she had escaped a life-threatening accident. However, her scooter was damaged in the incident.

The video also shows the co-driver exiting the truck immediately after the incident.

It is not yet known whether any action has been taken against the truck driver.

