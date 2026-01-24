Mirzapur Gym Conversion Case: Main Accused With Islamic Flag Hoisted At Home Absconding, Foreign Travel Links Under Probe

Uttar Pradesh: An alleged case of illegal religious conversion linked to a gym in Mirzapur has come under scrutiny, with new details emerging about the main accused, Imran Khan. The investigation is done by the Uttar Pradesh Police following complaints filed by two girls in the Rural Kotwali area.

Islamic flag found at residence

According to police sources, an Islamic flag was found hoisted on the roof of the residence of the main accused, Imran Khan. The house, described as a luxurious three-storey building, is located in Barodha near the PAC gate under the Katra Kotwali area.

Imran Khan and another accused, Ashfaq alias Lucky Khan, have been absconding since the case came to light. Police have issued lookout notices against both Imran and Lucky, and a reward of Rs 25,000 each has been announced for information.

Foreign travel and political links under scanner

Investigators have also noted that Imran Khan has been frequently travelling to and from Dubai over the past year, as his travel history is being examined as part of the probe. Police have also stated that Imran has connections with prominent political figures in the district. A photograph showing him with several ruling party leaders has gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

Constable Irshad arrested

Head Constable Irshad, who is accused in the alleged love jihad and religious conversion case, has been arrested. According to sources, Irshad had married a Hindu woman from Mirzapur and allegedly converted her to Islam after the marriage. The woman, identified as Mansi Kesari, is reportedly 10 to 15 years younger than Irshad.

Police sources further said that Irshad was involved in arranging funding for a gym that is now under investigation.

Advertisement

During the initial investigation, police reportedly found photographs of around 50 girls. Officials have stated that the accused communicated with each other through WhatsApp. Five more Hindu girls are reportedly suspected to have been trapped by gym trainers, prompting authorities to intensify the investigation.

So far, six people, including a police constable, have been sent to jail in connection with the case.

Gyms sealed

A video from KGN 2.0 Gym in Mirzapur has surfaced online, allegedly showing a dance party-like atmosphere rather than regular exercise activities. Meanwhile, Ratan Ganj Fire Iron Gym in Mirzapur has been sealed by authorities. The owner of this gym, Farid, is reported to have been involved in a police encounter in the past.