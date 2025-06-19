Miscreants Stone-Pelt Vehicles In Chandigarh's Maloya Area, Vandalism Caught On CCTV | Watch

Chandigarh: A group of nearly 15 miscreants engaged in stone pelting on vehicles in Chandigarh on Monday, June 16 at around 2:15 am.

The gang wreaked havoc in small flats in the Maloya area and vandalized movable property with their faces smartly covered to hide their identity. The incident was captured on CCTV. The police are now investigating the videos.

Violence In Chandigarh

At around 2:15 am on a Monday morning, June 16, more than 10-14 people gathered on streets near the Maloya area of Chandigarh to pelt stones on locals' vehicles and vandalize them.

The miscreants picked stones from the road and ruthlessly threw them on parked vehicles in the dead of the night. When they did not deem it enough to cause significant damage, they brought sticks to smash the windows, glass, doors, etc. of the vehicles.

Investigation Underway

The miscreants did not stop there and smashed the CCTV cameras to the ground too. First, the vehicles met with a tragic fate and then the hooligans bravely looked back at the CCTV camera which seemed like they were challenging law and order in the area.

They then came back to pelt stones and smash the CCTV cameras to the ground in an attempt to get rid of the remaining evidence as they already had their faces covered.