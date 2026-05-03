'Misleading', 'Creating Unnecessary Panic': PIB Debunks Claims of Power Crisis in India Due To Coal Shortage

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has strongly refuted viral social media claims suggesting that India is grappling with a severe power crisis and widespread grid failures due to coal shortages, terming them as "misleading" and intended to spread unnecessary panic.

According to the official clarification issued on Saturday, the country’s power supply remains robust and fully capable of meeting national demand. On May 2, 2026, the maximum peak demand reached 229 GW, which was met entirely without any shortage, the PIB stated.

The government highlighted that thermal power plants across the country currently hold a total coal stock of 53.702 million tonnes, a level described as sufficient to comfortably meet ongoing requirements.

“Power availability in the country is sufficient, and the grid operations and distribution are being managed as per well-laid-out plans,” the PIB said. It further noted that existing frequency control defence mechanisms provide adequate operational margins to ensure secure and stable grid operations.

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The official statement comes amid concerns being amplified on various social media platforms. Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution and verify information before sharing it.

Reporting Misinformation

The PIB has appealed to the public to report any such misleading content related to the Government of India immediately through the following channels: WhatsApp: +91 87997 11259

Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in

