‘Misquoted’: CJI Surya Kant Clarifies ‘Cockroaches’ Remark, Says He Never Targeted India’s Youth

New Delhi: A day after his controversial courtroom remarks comparing some unemployed youngsters to “cockroaches” triggered widespread backlash and online debate, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday issued a clarification, accusing a section of the media of misquoting his oral observations.

In a strongly worded statement, the CJI said he was “pained” by the manner in which his comments during Friday’s Supreme Court hearing were reported and insisted that his criticism was never directed at India’s youth.

“I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday,” the CJI said.

Clarifying his remarks, CJI Surya Kant said he was specifically criticising people who had entered professions such as the legal field using “fake and bogus degrees”.

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“What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites,” he said.

The CJI also rejected suggestions that he had insulted unemployed youth.

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“It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me,” he said.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I, too, see them as the pillars of a developed India,” he added.

The clarification comes after sharp reactions erupted online over the CJI’s oral observations made during a hearing on Friday before a Bench also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The Bench was hearing a plea filed by advocate Sanjay Dubey, who had sought contempt action over an alleged delay by the Delhi High Court in granting him designation as a senior advocate.

During the hearing, the Bench had strongly reprimanded the petitioner, observing that senior advocate designation was “conferred” and not something to be aggressively pursued as a “status symbol”.

In the course of the exchange, the CJI had said, “There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone.”

The remarks had triggered significant criticism and debate on social media, with many questioning the language used by the country’s top judge and interpreting the observations as targeting unemployed youth and activists.

The hearing had also seen the CJI raise concerns over the legal profession, claiming there were doubts about the genuineness of degrees held by many people practising in courts. The Bench had indicated it was waiting for an appropriate case to consider ordering a CBI probe into allegedly fake law degrees.