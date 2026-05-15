‘Unemployed Youngsters Like Cockroaches’: CJI Surya Kant Raps Lawyer Seeking Promotion, Calls Plea Frivolous

New Delhi: Sharp remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing on Friday have triggered intense debate after he compared some unemployed youngsters to “cockroaches” and accused sections of activists and media of “attacking the system”.

The controversial observations came during a hearing before a Bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which was strongly reprimanding a lawyer over his conduct while pursuing designation as a senior advocate.

The petitioner, advocate Sanjay Dubey, had approached the court seeking contempt action over an alleged delay by the Delhi High Court in granting him senior advocate designation, a move that visibly angered the Bench.

“Senior advocate designation is something conferred upon you. It is not something to be pursued,” the Bench observed, questioning whether the title had become a “status symbol”.

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During the hearing, the CJI made a series of blistering remarks targeting what he described as growing attacks on institutions and the judiciary.

“There are already parasites of society who attack the system and you want to join hands with them?” the CJI told the petitioner.

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He then made the controversial analogy that has now sparked widespread reactions.

“There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone,” the CJI remarked in open court.

The Bench also questioned the petitioner’s conduct on social media, particularly the language allegedly used by him on Facebook, saying such behaviour was unbecoming of someone aspiring to become a senior advocate.

“The entire world may be eligible to become senior (advocate), but at least you are not entitled,” the Bench told him.

A visibly upset CJI further warned that even if the Delhi High Court granted Dubey the designation, the Supreme Court could set it aside after examining his professional conduct.

The hearing also saw the CJI raise broader concerns about the legal profession itself. In a startling observation, he said there were serious doubts about the genuineness of degrees held by many people wearing black coats in courts.

The Bench said it was waiting for an appropriate case to direct a CBI probe into allegedly fake law degrees.

The CJI also took a swipe at the Bar Council of India, saying it was unlikely to act because “they need their votes”.

Following the sharp rebuke, the petitioner apologised before the court and sought permission to withdraw his plea. The Supreme Court allowed the withdrawal.