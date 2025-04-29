Missing Indian Student Vanshika Saini Found Dead in Canada, Probe On

An Indian student in Canada, who had been missing since April 25, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ottawa, the Indian Embassy has confirmed.

An investigation has been launched to probe the death of Vanshika Saini, the Embassy said.

"We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

According to a Facebook post by the Ottawa Indo-Canadians Association (OICA), Vanshika had left her house nearly 9 pm on April 25 to look for a room on rent. She did not return thereafter.

“Her phone has been switched off, and she missed an important exam today, which is very unusual for her. Vanshika is usually in regular contact with her family and friends every morning, but since last night, no one has heard from her. All her friends are unaware of her current location,” the post added.

The community had also urged the Ottawa Police Service to ramp up the efforts to find the girl. "We are deeply worried and, frankly, fearing the worst. The Hindu community in Ottawa is distressed, and the anxiety continues to grow with each passing hour. Given the troubling circumstances and the vulnerability of the missing person, we respectfully request your personal attention and intervention in this matter. We humbly urge the Ottawa Police Service to escalate this case, allocate appropriate resources, and prioritize the investigation into Vanshika's disappearance. A swift and thorough response could make a critical difference in ensuring her safe return."

Vanshika Saini had moved to Canada around two and a half years ago for a two-year health diploma course after completing Class 12.





This comes days after another Indian student died after being hit by a stay bullet in Canada's Hamilton.

Indian Student Killed By Stray Bullet In Canada

A 21-year-old Indian woman, Harsimrat Randhawa, was tragically killed in Hamilton, Toronto, on April 16. The Mohawk College student was caught in crossfire between two groups while waiting for a bus, and a stray bullet hit her. She was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately passed away from her injuries.

5th Indian National Killed in Canada in the Past 4 Months

These incidents mark the latest in a series of deadly events involving Indian nationals in Canada.

Gurasis Singh, a 22-year-old postgraduate student from Ludhiana, Punjab , was stabbed to death at his rental house on December 1, 2024.

Rittika Rajput, another 22-year-old student from Punjab, died after a tree fell on her during a late-night bonfire.