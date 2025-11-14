Mizoram Bypolls: MNF Manages To Retain Dampa With R Lalthangliana Securing Win

Mamit: Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate R Lalthangliana has won the Dampa constituency by-elections by a margin of 562 votes, the Election Commission of India announced on Friday. Counting of votes for the Dampa bypolls commenced at 8 AM today, and after 5 rounds of counting, the MNF candidate emerged victorious, receiving 6981 votes.

The MNF candidate beat Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate Vanlalsailova, who received 6419 votes, and Congress's Jon Rotluanglian, who got 2394 votes. Two other candidates, including BJP's Lalmingthanga and Mizoram People's Conference candidate K Zahmingthanga, received 1541 votes and 50 votes respectively, while 45 people chose the None Of The Above (NOTA) option.

MNF has managed to retain the seat, which had a repoll following the death of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 22, 2025, at a hospital in New Delhi. Sailo was a two-time MLA and part of MNF's National Core Committee. With this win, MNF manages to have 10 assembly seats in Mizoram, being the opposition party, while ZPM rules the state with a comfortable majority of 27 MLAs in the 40-seat assembly.

For 8 assembly seats across 6 states and 1 union territory commenced at 8 AM today, along with the Bihar assembly elections. Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota, Rajasthan's Anta, Punjab's Tarn Taran; Jharkhand's Ghatsila; Odisha's Nuapada, and Telangana's Jubilee Hills also had their votes counted.

Advertisement

In Telangana's Jubilee Hills constituency seat, the fight is between Congress's Naveen Yadav, a leader from the Backwards Class (BC), and BRS's Sunitha, Gopinath's widow. The BJP has selected Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate. In Odisha, the Nuapada Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of senior BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia in September.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Jay Dholakia will be eyeing to strengthen the party's position in the state's assembly as he faces BJD's Snehangini Chhuria and Congress's Ghasiram Majhi. Vote counting took place in Anta constituency of Rajasthan's Baran district following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, who was convicted in a case dating back to 2005. He was accused of threatening a government official and was convicted in May this year.