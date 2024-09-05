sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:02 IST, September 5th 2024

Mizoram Police Seize Heroin, Meth Tablets Worth Rs 1.5 crore

Mizoram police seized over 2 kg of heroin and 50,500 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 1.5 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official statement said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assam Rifles
Mizoram police seized over 2 kg of heroin and 50,500 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 1.5 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official statement said (Representational) | Image: ANI
