Published 15:02 IST, September 5th 2024
Mizoram Police Seize Heroin, Meth Tablets Worth Rs 1.5 crore
Mizoram police seized over 2 kg of heroin and 50,500 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 1.5 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official statement said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mizoram police seized over 2 kg of heroin and 50,500 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 1.5 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official statement said (Representational) | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
15:02 IST, September 5th 2024