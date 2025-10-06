MK Stalin Announces Festive Bonus for Tamil Nadu's Public Sector Workers

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced 20 per cent bonus and ex-gratia for 'C' and 'D' category workers and employees in all state public sector undertakings, an official release said.

Tamil Nadu, which is the second-largest economy in India, owes its rapid progress to the tireless contribution of workers. Their hard work has not only ensured economic growth but also attracted foreign investments, according to the release.

The state's economic growth rate for 2024-25 stands at 9.69 per cent, the highest among Indian states and also Tamil Nadu's best performance in the last four years. This achievement is due to the relentless efforts of workers, employees, and officers across government, public sector, and private enterprises.

Public sector workers have been the backbone of Tamil Nadu's development. The state also ranks among the leading states in terms of women's participation in the workforce. To empower women socially and economically, the government has implemented several welfare measures such as the "Vidiyal Payanam" scheme (free bus travel for women) and affordable hostels for working women, with new hostels being constructed across districts.

Acknowledging that workers are the driving force behind production and economic growth, Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed the provision of bonus and ex-gratia payments for public sector workers for the year 2024-25 to encourage and support them.

Bonus and Ex-Gratia Announcement (as per the amended Bonus Act, 2015). The wage ceiling for eligibility is Rs 21,000/month; meanwhile, the bonus calculation wage ceiling is Rs 7,000 per month.

This ceiling has been relaxed to cover all 'C' and 'D' category employees in Tamil Nadu's public sector undertakings.

'C' and 'D' category employees will receive a bonus of up to 20% (8.33% bonus + 11.67% ex-gratia). Eligible workers will also receive a 20% bonus (8.33% bonus + 11.67% ex-gratia). Workers will receive a total benefit of 10% (8.33% bonus + 1.67% ex-gratia). Eligible employees will receive a total benefit of 10% (8.33% bonus + 1.67% ex-gratia). Eligible employees will receive an 8.33% bonus.

Permanent workers eligible for bonus will receive a minimum of Rs 8,400 and a maximum of Rs 16,800. A total of 2,69,439 employees across public sector undertakings will benefit.

The government will disburse Rs 376.01 crore towards bonus and ex-gratia payments. Separate orders will be issued for employees working in various cooperative institutions and societies.