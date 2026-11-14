MLA's Nephew In Range Rover Kills Rapido Passenger In Ahmedabad, Walks Free On A Notice

Ahmedabad: A security guard in Ahmedabad, on his way to work, never reached his workplace on Wednesday morning after his Rapido ride was hit by a speeding Range Rover. The security guard was fatally injured, and his rider was hurt, in a crash now shadowed by questions about influence and policing.

The passenger, identified as Purabia, was travelling with 50-year-old rider Pradeep Dadwal when the collision happened at around 6.45 am on November 11. According to reports, Pradeep suffered minor injuries, while Purabia did not survive. Shockingly, the SUV driver allegedly fled the spot after hitting the victims.

Later, the police registered an FIR in the accident and traced the alleged accused. Reports suggested that the accused was briefly detained and then freed after being handed a legal notice.

As per sources, Pradeep Dadwal had slowed the bike and was about to turn right when the Range Rover, coming from the opposite direction, rammed into them. The impact threw both men onto the road, with Purabia suffering serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to an advanced facility, where he died during treatment.

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The SUV did not remain at the spot, but the police traced the offending vehicle using the registration number, provided by a person present at the site, and identified the driver as 35-year-old Raghavendra Kushwaha.

Driver And His Connections

If reports are to be believed, Raghavendra Kushwaha is the nephew of Bapunagar MLA Dineshsinh Kushwaha. He works in construction and real estate and was reportedly returning from a party to drop off friends when the accident occurred.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Neelam Goswami stated that the accused was taken into custody on November 12. The vehicle was seized for forensic examination, while the Regional Transport Office was also asked to inspect it.

However, he was released shortly after being detained, triggering allegations of mishandling.

Why No Arrest?

Ahmedabad Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Om Prakash Jat said, “We issued him a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita because there is no provision for arrest in this case." The officials asserted that Kushwaha underwent a medical examination and his blood sample was collected for testing. Further action would be decided based on the report.

However, the version of the police has been clouded by conflicting statements. On one hand, SP Jat confirmed a sample had been collected, while DSP Goswami reportedly stated that it had not been taken. Now, the investigation is to establish whether Kushwaha was under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicant.