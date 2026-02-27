MLA Wife Grills CM Conrad Sangam In Meghalaya Assembly In Viral Moment

Shillong: In a rare and attention-grabbing moment in the Meghalaya Assembly, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma was publicly quizzed by his wife, MLA Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma, on Wednesday over delays in key state projects. The candid back-and-forth between the couple quickly went viral on social media, sparking heartwarming reaction online.

During the question hour in the Meghalaya Assembly, NPP MLA Chandee, the Gambegre legislator, sought updates on a proposed veterinary college, two fisheries colleges and a dairy college that were approved by the cabinet in 2022. She also flagged acute manpower shortages in veterinary training centres across the state, pressing the government on recruitment timelines and preparedness.

"My first supplementary question is, sir, how many colleges are being planned and when did the planning start?…Sir, do we have any veterinary training centres and if so, how many and their names?…Sir, I also want to know if it is a fact that today veterinary department, we can see that the availability of manpower in this centres is very rare."

Responding on behalf of the government, the Chief Minister acknowledged the concerns, stating that strengthening the livestock sector was a priority given its importance to the rural economy. He admitted staffing gaps were a matter of concern and assured the House that filling vacancies would be taken up urgently.

The exchange has since been widely shared on social media. Reacting to a video of the exchange, author Ruchi Kokcha said, “In Meghalaya Assembly, an MLA questioned her own husband, CM Conrad Sangma, on the floor of the House. It showed that in a real democracy, public accountability comes before personal relationships. That’s what institutional integrity looks like.”

Advertisement

A netizen said, "When duty beats family loyalty, democracy wins."